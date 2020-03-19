TODAY |

Exposing breaches of self-isolation shouldn't be for 'public shaming' says Privacy Commissioner

Source:  1 NEWS

The Privacy Commissioner says the public and hospitality workers are within their rights to disclose a breach of self-isolation but should only be doing it to the right person.   

John Edwards says it isn’t a breach of privacy to share that information but only if it’s to the right person. Source: Breakfast

John Edwards clarified that it isn't a breach of the privacy act to share someone details who is meant to be in isolation if it's in order to avoid threatening New Zealander's health. 

"It's not a breach of the rules to disclose personal information where necessary to avoid a serious threat to public health."  

Mr Edwards says to remind someone if they are not aware, they should be in isolation, only if they are not going to follow the requirements of isolation should you call Healthline.  

Yesterday he shared a tweet reinforcing the message in order to clear up confusing around sharing private information.

Mr Edwards believed that information shouldn't be shared to social media to spark backlash.  

"It depends how you do it, you wouldn't for example tweet publicly and just tag police or the medical officer...I don't think we should be in the business of public shaming," he said.  

Mr Edwards says it is legitimately allowed when sharing that information is ensuring the safety of others and not about exposing a person to criticism. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
