TODAY |

Explosions heard as thick black smoke billows from ship fire at Napier Port

Source:  1 NEWS

Thick, black smoke is billowing from a burning ship in the Napier Port.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Sean Hogan was at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to the blaze at 10.45am.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ship, berthed at the city's port, caught fire around 10.45am. Source: Supplied

There are 11 fire crews currently battling the fire at 4 Wharf.

"People are asked to please keep away from the area to let emergency services work," Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

"There is a lot of smoke around. If you are affected, please close any windows. Contact Healthline if you need medical advice."

Napier Port say in a statement crew from the ship are within their 14 days Covid-19 isolation and have been transferred to another separate facility on port.

They say everyone is safe and accounted for.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones says the crew, who had come from China, had been at sea for 17 days so were low risk.

They would be tested today as a precaution.

Explosions could be heard coming from the ship as 1 NEWS' Sean Hogan delivered his midday report. 

A resident told 1 NEWS he heard the original loud explosion then rushed outside to look.

"It smells like fireworks and sulphur," he said, donning a face mask due to health reasons.

The Ahuriri township has been evacuated due to fumes heading its way.

Meanwhile, a port worker on another boat at the time told 1 NEWS she was worried about her boat, and a man from a dried food company watched on as the ship went up in smoke with their $5 million freezer on board.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis to get unique view of Jupiter and Saturn this weekend last seen 400 years ago
2
Indira Stewart gives soulful rendition of Christmas classic on last Breakfast show of 2020
3
Explosions heard as thick black smoke billows from ship fire at Napier Port
4
Jacinda Ardern reveals her Christmas plans, daughter Neve's Santa wish list
5
Exterminator dispels common myths about killing cockroaches in your home
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Grace Millane's killer wins last-ditch attempt to keep his name secret
00:28

Govt to pump almost $3 billion into Covid-19 response after report identified failings

Full video: Hipkins responds to criticisms of Covid-19 testing and contact tracing systems

01:57

Jacinda Ardern thanks Kiwis for Covid-19 vigilance but says don’t ease up over summer