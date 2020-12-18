Explosions heard as thick black smoke billows from ship fire at Napier Port

Thick, black smoke is billowing from a burning ship in the Napier Port.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to the blaze at 10.45am.

There are 11 fire crews currently battling the fire at 4 Wharf.

"People are asked to please keep away from the area to let emergency services work," Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

"There is a lot of smoke around. If you are affected, please close any windows. Contact Healthline if you need medical advice."

Napier Port say in a statement crew from the ship are within their 14 days Covid-19 isolation and have been transferred to another separate facility on port.

They say everyone is safe and accounted for.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones says the crew, who had come from China, had been at sea for 17 days so were low risk.

They would be tested today as a precaution.

Explosions could be heard coming from the ship as 1 NEWS' Sean Hogan delivered his midday report.

A resident told 1 NEWS he heard the original loud explosion then rushed outside to look.

"It smells like fireworks and sulphur," he said, donning a face mask due to health reasons.

The Ahuriri township has been evacuated due to fumes heading its way.