 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Explosion at Zimbabwe campaign rally will not delay election, officials say

share

Source:

Associated Press

The explosion at a campaign rally for Zimbabwe's president that injured 49 people will not delay next month's historic election, officials said Sunday (this morning NZT), as a vice president called the attack "terrorism" and said any frightened candidate would be provided with protection.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the blast was an attempt on his life. It injured 41 people.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Let me make it very clear that nothing will stop the elections in Zimbabwe, nothing at all," Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who was lightly bruised in Saturday's blast, told a rally outside the capital, Harare.

"That act of terrorism that happened in Bulawayo is nothing," he added. But if contenders are "afraid and scared, we will give them security."

Zimbabwe's presidential candidates are not normally provided with security by the government. The protection at Chiwenga's rally appeared no heavier than normal, with no security checks for those attending.

State media have called Saturday's blast in Bulawayo, an opposition stronghold, an assassination attempt. President Emmerson Mnangagwa was unscathed. Police on Sunday said an investigation continued and a "substantial reward" was offered for information.

Mnangagwa said the explosion occurred just "inches" from him. Dramatic footage showed him walking off the stage and into a crowded tent where the blast occurred seconds later, sending up smoke as people screamed and ran for cover.

Mnangagwa later pointed out he'd had numerous attempts on his life in the past, saying he was used to them by now. He has openly joked about them at rallies.

The president "will not be driven by vengefulness or a spirit of retribution," his spokesman, George Charamba, told the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper. "Until the investigators pronounce themselves and present the evidence for arrest and prosecution, no one should ascribe motive or blame."

Mnangagwa told state broadcaster ZBC, without elaborating, that those responsible must have come from "outside Bulawayo." He added: "I can assure you these are my normal enemies."
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, condemned the attack.

The president has vowed to hold a free and fair election, the first since longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down in November under military pressure. Allegations of violence and fraud marked past votes.

A record 23 people have filed to run for president in the July 30 election.

Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe ally whose firing as his deputy after a ruling party feud led to the transfer of power, is under pressure to deliver a credible vote that Western countries see as key to lifting international sanctions.

He has invited election observers from the United States, the European Union and elsewhere for the first time in 16 years. Mugabe rejected Western observers, accusing them of bias.

Related

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Most watched: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:46
2
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

3

Thunderstorms, 110kmh winds expected today in Auckland, Northland and Waikato


4
Bat flying on blue sky.

Graphic warning: Partly mummified bat head seized at Auckland Airport


5
Tonga's Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Junior celebrate Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'We want more games!' Andrew Fifita desperate for more Mate Ma'a Tonga Test matches

03:33
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action this morning and over the weekend at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action from the World Cup.


08:59
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

'Break down those barriers... kia kaha' - kapa haka performer who's challenging gender roles gets flood of support

Even as a six-year-old, Kerehitiana Matua-Kora knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

01:46
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:55
Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.

'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.


03:13
Dr Gerhard Sundborn says sugar causes obesity, while the acidic PH level of the drinks also causes dental issues.

Kiwi doctor says NZ should follow UK and ban sale of energy drinks to kids

Advertising restrictions are also proposed there to curb the sale of unhealthy foods to kids.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 