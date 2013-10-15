Explosion at Far North meat works leaves one person seriously injured

An explosion at the Affco Moerewa meat processing plant in the Far North has left one person seriously injured.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson has told 1 NEWS a coal hopper was responsible for the explosion.

They were called to the scene at around 7:30pm and two fire engines were sent.

A St John spokesperson says the person injured is in a serious condition and has been transported by helicopter to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.