Explosion at Far North meat works leaves one person seriously injured

An explosion at the Affco Moerewa meat processing plant in the Far North has left one person seriously injured.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson has told 1 NEWS a coal hopper was responsible for the explosion.

They were called to the scene at around 7:30pm and two fire engines were sent.

A St John spokesperson says the person injured is in a serious condition and has been transported by helicopter to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

No other injuries have been reported and there is no fire in the area.
 

