'Is this exploitation?' - pay for workers with disabilities a 'real minefield' for government

New Zealand
Politics
Employment

In the video above the Inside Parliament team look at pay issues after it was revealed some disabled workers were getting paid under $1 an hour.

People with disabilities are being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in New Zealand, while hundreds are earning less than $5 an hour - and it's all legal.

Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money. Source: 1 NEWS

In the last three years, 1500 minimum wage exemptions have been granted by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment for businesses that employ disabled people.

1 NEWS has learned that more than two-thirds of those workers are paid less than $5 an hour for their work.

Information obtained under the Official Information Act shows five of the lowest paid employees with disabilities earn less than $1 an hour - the minimum wage in New Zealand is $16.50.

One employee, who has Down syndrome and works in community service was being paid 89c.

The Inside Parliament team look at pay issues after it was revealed some disabled workers were getting paid under $1 an hour.
Father of two with terminal cancer 'breaking the law' to make cannabis oil
“You guys had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue,” said reporter Benedict Collins after National pulled support from the Government’s bill and created their own.

National's medicinal cannabis decisions 'hard to see as more than a stunt' – 1 NEWS political team
Cory Scott Jefferies

Jury retires to consider if Cory Scott Jefferies murdered Kim Richmond, his partner of 26 years

Huge jump in synthetic cannabis deaths - coroner

Immigration NZ ordered not to grant visas to Russians blacklisted by allies

RNZ rnz.co.nz
A directive has been sent to Immigration New Zealand staff with orders to not grant visas to Russians blacklisted by the country's security allies.

The Government flagged the changes following the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in Britain in March.

Immigration New Zealand will now ban Russian individuals expelled from certain countries from 6 August.

The directive was sent to all staff yesterday, and will be added to the Immigration Manual in due course.

The new restriction joins the chapter of the manual which outlines bans on leading members of the Syrian regime, individuals associated with the Ukraine crisis, and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

New Zealand also has existing bans on leading members of the government of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) including Serbia and their supporters, and complies with United Nations sanctions on the Democratic Republic of Korea in terms of work visas.

Visas will still be granted to those Russians on the ban list where special circumstances exist and are "supported by cogent and reliable evidence and in consultation with MFAT" but that decision can only be made by top level officials.

The Government faced global pressure to fall in behind Britain in condemning Russia for the Novichok attack in Salisbury.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters were criticised for being slow to do so, and then for not being able to find any Russian spies to expel from New Zealand as Britain's other partners made moves to kick them out.

As a result, the government asked its security partners to provide them with a list of those Russians they had expelled.

Ms Ardern said in March New Zealand would impose travel restrictions on them.

"Those names will then be placed on a travel ban list to ensure that individuals who have been found to undertake activities incompatible with their diplomatic status in other countries do not enter New Zealand," she said.

A directive sent to all Immigration New Zealand staff yesterday declared Russian individuals expelled from certain countries will be banned.
Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment

Health Minister offers agreement to ensure safe staffing levels for nurses with industrial dispute still not resolved

Hold on to your raincoat and sun glasses as the weekend will be a mix of rain and shine

National's medicinal cannabis decisions 'hard to see as more than a stunt' – 1 NEWS political team

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow

Winston Peters' off-hand Kiwi flag 'copied by Australia' jibe ignites world media - are they taking him too seriously?

Kiwis are pretty well conditioned to Winston Peters' unique political rhetoric, so an off-hand comment he made about Australia stealing the New Zealand flag this week barely raised a ripple.

But it seems the rest of the world aren't so used to the political veteran's often bombastic and provocative speech, because they can't stop talking about his trans-Tasman flag stealing accusation.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Sydney Morning Herald led the charge on Peters' claim that the New Zealand flag was "copied by Australia, and they should actually change their flag and honour the fact that we got there first with this design".

Somewhat more remarkable though is the coverage he's got from international media: in the UK from the Guardian, the Daily Mail and the Times of London.

It also gained traction in German and Indian media.

Then things went up another notch. The New York Times ran with it, and then Russia Today - headquartered in Moscow.

At this point old Winston turned up on CNN.

All this coverage over a small one-sentence comment in a debate on a completely unrelated issue, cannabis legalisation, leaves us asking the question:

Does the rest of the world take Winston Peters a lot more seriously than we do? 

The Acting PM was not thrilled with TVNZ 1’s Breakfast host Jack Tame’s line of questioning on cannabis and the NZ flag referendums. Source: Breakfast

The world can't stop talking about our Acting PM and what he has to say.
