'Is this exploitation?' - pay for workers with disabilities a 'real minefield' for government

People with disabilities are being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in New Zealand, while hundreds are earning less than $5 an hour - and it's all legal.
In the last three years, 1500 minimum wage exemptions have been granted by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment for businesses that employ disabled people.
1 NEWS has learned that more than two-thirds of those workers are paid less than $5 an hour for their work.
Information obtained under the Official Information Act shows five of the lowest paid employees with disabilities earn less than $1 an hour - the minimum wage in New Zealand is $16.50.
One employee, who has Down syndrome and works in community service was being paid 89c.
