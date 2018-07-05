Explainer: How to spot the Matariki star cluster in the night sky

The reappearance of the Matariki star cluster signals the beginning of the Māori new year.
Matariki changes dates each year, but generally rises in June or July and goes over a three-week period.
To find the Matariki star cluster in the night sky, start with the Southern Cross and track east to three bright stars aligned in a row. This constellation is known as Orion's belt or Tautoru.
Tautoru sets the trajectory to Matariki. Along this path you'll see a triangle-shaped constellation called Matakārehu.
Just off the shoulder of Matakārehu is a bright cluster of stars. This is Matariki.
Today, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern pledged to create a new public holiday to celebrate Matariki.
In the video above, 1 NEWS presenter Simon Dallow shows you how to spot Matariki.