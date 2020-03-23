Explainer: How the lock down will flatten curve and give NZ's healthcare system a chance against coronavirus

Without the mandatory four week isolation period, a bleak outlook is presented with the growth of the virus exceeding the New Zealand health system's ability to tend to potential patients.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Governemt's decision to raise New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level to four means all New Zealanders will enter into a four-week period of self-isolation.

The intended effect of the lock down is to prevent the nation's healthcare system becoming overwhelmed by patients.

With the new restrictions in place it is expected that the growth of coronavirus will follow a less aggressive growth curve keeping the virus within the means of our national healthcare capabilities.