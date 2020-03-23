TODAY |

Explainer: How the lock down will flatten curve and give NZ's healthcare system a chance against coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Without the mandatory four week isolation period, a bleak outlook is presented with the growth of the virus exceeding the New Zealand health system's ability to tend to potential patients.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government doesn't want our health system to be overwhelmed by patients. Source: 1 NEWS

The Governemt's decision to raise New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level to four means all New Zealanders will enter into a four-week period of self-isolation. 

The intended effect of the lock down is to prevent the nation's healthcare system becoming overwhelmed by patients. 

With the new restrictions in place it is expected that the growth of coronavirus will follow a less aggressive growth curve keeping the virus within the means of our national healthcare capabilities. 


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Covid-19 Advice and Info
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:50
NZ's coronavirus alert system to hit level four at midnight on Wednesday - 'Prepare as a nation to go into self-isolation'
2
Explainer: How the lock down will flatten curve and give NZ's healthcare system a chance against coronavirus
3
'We can beat the virus' - Kiwi expert 'overjoyed' with strict coronavirus lockdown measures
4
Full list: Essential businesses during coronavirus lockdown
5
Unexpected loss of sense of smell may be first sign of coronavirus, medical specialists report
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Unexpected loss of sense of smell may be first sign of coronavirus, medical specialists report

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Full list: Essential businesses during coronavirus lockdown
03:34

Police will enforce Covid-19 lockdown 'if required', says Commissioner Mike Bush