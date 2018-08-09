 

Experts warn New Zealand not prepared for a global pandemic

Mei Heron
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Mei Heron
Health

Experts are warning New Zealand is not prepared for a global pandemic, and the country needs to be able to close its borders quickly if one hits.

Researchers have been studying the benefits of closing New Zealand's doors, and comparing them to the consequences such as loss of tourism.

They found hundreds of lives could be saved and the positives outweigh the negatives.

"There are also huge economical benefits to New Zealand by doing this, of $8 billion to $144 billion," says University of Otago researcher Michael Baker.

"We could have pandemic influenza again, we could have something like SARS which is more infectious and spreads globally, we could have a new bio-weapon for example," he says.

The Ministry of Health says it does have a pandemic plan which considers different border options, but experts say there needs to be specific legislation to allow authorities to shut the doors within a day.

GP and immunisation expert, Dr Nikki Turner, says it's important to act quickly.

"At the start of a pandemic, in the early days we generally don't know how severe it is. At that point you need to act. If you wait and do nothing in the early days, it's too late," she says.

Ms Turner says closing the borders is no easy task.

"The world is interconnected so it's a huge challenge to consider exactly how you would effectively shut the borders.".

However, it's a challenge experts say is worth thinking about now.

Researchers are calling for new laws to be put in place, despite the potential economic costs. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Mei Heron
Health
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

A Kiwi author's latest children's book inspired by Donald Trump's election promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico has got attention attention worldwide.

Hawke's Bay farmer Sophie Siers' book Dear Donald Trump is the story of a New Zealand boy with a very big problem. He has to share a room with his brother.

He hears about Donald Trump's idea to build a wall between the US and Mexico and thinks a bedroom wall would be ideal.

Ms Siers told Seven Sharp that when Mr Trump campaigned on his Mexico wall policy, she got interested in what children thought about the idea.

"I started to think about those really important things in a child's life. Where it's difficult, what matters to children. And sharing a room is one of the biggest."

Dear Donald Trump is a series of letters penned by character Sam and it has just had its local unveiling where Ms Siers read extracts.

"I'm writing to you from my bedroom in New Zealand. Sadly the room doesn't belong only to me.

"Tonight on the TV news I saw you talking about building a wall. It made me think that maybe I need one too."

While the book might have started from left-field, it's now going in all directions.

"New Zealand, Italy, throughout Europe, French Canada, it's there now, and it's in production for Brazil," Ms Siers said.

"There's an American publisher looking at it t now. So it'll probably will get to America. Will he read it?"

If the US President does read the book he might ponder this letter from Sam.

"Dear Donald Trump, really sorry but I'm dropping the whole wall idea. I feel pretty silly changing my mind, but Mum says she admires a man who can admit when he's wrong."

Sophie Siers says the big question is: "Did Donald Trump share a bedroom?" 

Sophie Siers, a farmer from Hawke’s Bay, has got attention the world over. Source: Seven Sharp
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland

A group of protesters attempted to stop Dr Don Brash from speaking at an Auckland University-hosted free speech debate tonight.

Dr Brash was about to start his first speech on how PC culture is damaging free speech in New Zealand when a woman with a megaphone began yelling at him, surrounded by supporters holding flags and banners.

"We stand against racism, Don Brash represents hate," she said as some people booed her from the other side of the auditorium.

Dr Brash then managed to speak as the cacophony died down.

"They don't want to debate the issues they just want to shout us down, PC culture shuts down free speech," Dr Brash said.

Hate speech is not free speech the protesters shouted back, once again interrupting proceedings as they also yelled "Don Brash go home."

Dr Brash supporters then chanted his name until he was allowed to speak.


 

Brash said their actions just helped to prove his case. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland