Experts urge for more Covid-19 vaccine incentives to boost lagging groups

While vaccinating against Covid-19 is going strong in some groups of people, other groups, like New Zealand's Māori and Pacific population, are lagging behind.

Now, experts say they want to see more incentives for those communities to get the jab, adding that the "answers come from the community".

Overall, more than 78 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccination.

Among New Zealand's Asian population that's 94 per cent, then 80 per cent for European/other, 72 per cent of Pasifika and just 56 per cent for Māori.

Q+A hit the streets to find out why some of these people who haven't got their jab are yet to do so.

While some people said they "don't believe in the vaccination" or didn't want to put the vaccine in their body, others said they would only do it for a cash reward or if they had to to travel.

Looking at solutions to the low vaccine rates, GP Dr Api Talematoga told Q+A's Jack Tame that door-to-door vaccinating would be a good way to also build a relationship with the community.

"It's not just knocking on the door and popping a needle in the arm, it's about checking what the overcrowding looks like in the house, what the food supply is, who's lost income, connecting them with social welfare agencies in the provider space," he said.

"It doesn't need to be all strictly medical, it's looking at that social side of things as well. And it's that relationship that they have that they can build.

"It might take two or three visits before the people are convinced about being immunised."

Talematoga said vaccine passports for people to be able to travel home to Pacific nations may also incentivise getting the jab, as well as tickets to sporting events and using social media.

He also said it was important for those within the family to look after each other.

"It's looking at what is the need, that intergenerational people that live in the same house and how the young ones can really take responsibility for protecting their older relatives from getting the virus."

Youth worker Daniel Haurua, also on Q+A the best way to get messages about the vaccine drive to young Kiwis was by using other young people, saying "they're empowered, they're influenced by their friends".

"You want to empower young people to take ownership, so I would spend that resource reaching out to schools, reaching out to where young people are and getting them to share their stories on their social media as to why vaccination is so important and why other people should get vaccinated as well," the 24-year-old said.

He also said there was a lot of vaccine misinformation on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, so he said having Government faces on those platforms to counter the false information would help too.

Haurua also suggested giving young people an invite code, something used before in other sectors, where they get a reward if they get a friend to use their code when getting jabbed.

"It doesn't necessarily need to be financial either, we could offer tickets to rugby games or concerts should Level 1 roll back around, things like that," he said.