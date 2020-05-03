Experts call for change to system of reporting Covid-19 cases to keep Kiwis more informed

With New Zealanders desperate to know about the developments in daily Covid-19 infection numbers, some experts say that the current system doesn't go far enough to inform them.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker suggesting a case breakdown of the latest confirmed cases from those who are infected through overseas travel, a household contact of a known case, possible contraction from a healthcare setting, or from an unknown cause.

"We need to see at a glance what factors contributed to that case and what we can as a nation do to prevent further cases," Professor Baker says.

That proposed system would allow New Zealanders to see how we're tracking in the fight against Covid-19.

If new cases are all from overseas and are being quarantined, then it shows we're still on track for elimination.

However, if cases arise from healthcare settings, then we need to look at PPE.

If cases are coming from within the community, questions need to be asked about implementing social distancing.

Some countries are too inundated with cases to try such a system, but New Zealand is different.