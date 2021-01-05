TODAY |

Experts ask Government to protect Covid Tracer app data

Source:  1 NEWS

A pair of Wellington academics have penned a letter to Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield, asking them to bring in data protections for the NZ Covid Tracer app.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alarm bells are ringing after Singapore admitted data from its app can be accessed by police with a warrant. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the Singaporean government did a U-turn on its promise to only use data from its Trace Together app for contact tracing.

It’s recently confirmed that the information could be used for “criminal probes” by the Singapore Police Force.

“I felt it was appropriate and necessary to highlight the issue with the New Zealand government in the hopes that legislative protections could be put in place to further protect the privacy of individuals," says Andrew Chen, Research Fellow with Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures at the University of Auckland.

Watch Andrew Macfarlane's full report in the video above.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Technology
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Two boys, aged 6 and 7, dead in 'absolutely devastating' NSW hit and run
2
Man selling three left jandals on Trade Me gets foot in niche market
3
One person dead following crash in Waikato
4
Central Otago cherry crops destroyed in days of torrential rain
5
Julian Assange's father calls on New Zealand to offer his son asylum
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:31

Police Association calls for action after Feilding rampage where officers were shot at
01:55

Experts concerned South Africa Covid-19 mutation could harm vaccine efficacy
02:24

Julian Assange's father calls on New Zealand to offer his son asylum

Police charge man with murder in Christchurch homicide investigation