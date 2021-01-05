Experts ask Government to protect Covid Tracer app data

A pair of Wellington academics have penned a letter to Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield, asking them to bring in data protections for the NZ Covid Tracer app.

It comes after the Singaporean government did a U-turn on its promise to only use data from its Trace Together app for contact tracing.

It’s recently confirmed that the information could be used for “criminal probes” by the Singapore Police Force.

“I felt it was appropriate and necessary to highlight the issue with the New Zealand government in the hopes that legislative protections could be put in place to further protect the privacy of individuals," says Andrew Chen, Research Fellow with Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures at the University of Auckland.