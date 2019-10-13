Experts from around the world discuss the dangers of relying on jailhouse informants

Experts from around the world gathered in Christchurch today to discuss the flaws of relying on jailhouse informants.

David Tamihere has been arguing his case for 30 years after he was convicted in 1990 of killing two swedish tourists.

Mr Tamihere spent 21 years in jail for the murders of Urban Hoglin and Heidi Paakkonen.

He was found guilty after the jury heard from three secret witnesses.

Bruce Macfarlane, a Canadian QC, said he is surprised jailhouse informants are still used in New Zealand without strict vetting.

"they are inherently unreliable to the point of being dangerous they've been characterised as the most dangerous witness that can ever go near a courthouse thats my view," Mr Macfarlane said.



Mike Kalaugher from Justice For All is lobbying for a system where jailhouse testimony is only used in exceptional circumstances.

"It's an accident waiting to happen every time you let one of these guys into the courtroom," Mr Kalaugher said.

A jailhouse informant was also used in Scott Watson's case.

Scott Watson was accused of killing Ben Smart and Olivia Hope in the Marlborough Sounds in 1998.

Mr Watson is still behind bars 20 years later.