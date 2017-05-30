 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Expert: Tax on tourists for medical costs not a good idea despite $160m spend

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A tourism expert says that despite millions being spent on treating tourists in our hospitals, a tax on all tourists to cover this is not the way to go.

AUT Tourism Professor Simon Milne says despite high costs for tourists visiting hospitals, we don’t want to treat it like a cash cow by taxing visitors.
Source: Breakfast

Figures released to 1 NEWS under the Official Information Act show that between 2013 and October last year $160m was spent on people not eligible for public healthcare.

Professor of Tourism at AUT Simon Milne says that while we should be looking at ways to encourage tourists to pay their way, taxing them could lead to "bad PR".

"There's a lot of debate at the moment about bed taxes, about taxes to cover the environmental cost of tourism," Mr Milne said.

"I think we have to be careful that we don't see tourism as too much of a cash cow in that respect ... to have a tax specifically on the medical dimension would be not the right way to go."

Some have floated the idea of tourists being required to surrender their passport when requiring hospital treatment until they had paid their bill.

Under New Zealand's healthcare scheme, tourists will always receive treatment when needed at a hospital, but will also receive a bill afterwards.

Tourists who injure themselves here are also eligible for ACC cover.

Mr Milne says that reducing our tourist medical costs could involve pro-actively working on our reputation as a country that requires payment, and thus encouraging people to insure themselves.

"I think that awareness is really the critical thing - we don't want to be seen as a soft touch," he told TVNZ's Breakfast programme.

"It is something that could be open to abuse, I don't think it is very often but it is something that we need to think about.

"Secondly, we probably need to get a little bit tougher on collecting that money."

Related

Tourism

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.

Watch: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre photo finish as late penalty sinks Artemis

00:30
2
Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call in America's Cup qualifying scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

Watch: 'Common sense has gone out the window' - Artemis crew member fumes after last gasp penalty hands Team NZ race

00:29
3
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis


00:30
4
The 17-year-old has made it to the final 12 of The Voice after this amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Watch: Kiwi teen hits the right note with Seal on The Voice Australia, blowing away judges to reach final 12

01:42
5
The arrest is another blow to the former world number one golfer.

Tiger Woods charged with drink driving in Florida

00:36
AUT Tourism Professor Simon Milne says despite high costs for tourists visiting hospitals, we don’t want to treat it like a cash cow by taxing visitors.

Expert: Tax on tourists for medical costs not a good idea despite $160m spend

While we should be looking at ways to encourage tourists to pay their way, taxing them could lead to "bad PR", says a professor of tourism.

01:01
In reality she only won on Survivor NZ because Mogoton purposefully lost the challenge.

Survivor NZ blog: Politics, self destruction and an attitude that is wearing thin

Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

00:30
The 17-year-old has made it to the final 12 of The Voice after this amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Watch: Kiwi teen hits the right note with Seal on The Voice Australia, blowing away judges to reach final 12

Hoseah Partsch, 17, gave an amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.

00:30
Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call in America's Cup qualifying scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

Watch: 'Common sense has gone out the window' - Artemis crew member fumes after last gasp penalty hands Team NZ race

Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

00:29
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ