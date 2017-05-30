Expert: Tax on tourists for medical costs not a good idea despite $160m spend

A tourism expert says that despite millions being spent on treating tourists in our hospitals, a tax on all tourists to cover this is not the way to go.

Figures released to 1 NEWS under the Official Information Act show that between 2013 and October last year $160m was spent on people not eligible for public healthcare.

Professor of Tourism at AUT Simon Milne says that while we should be looking at ways to encourage tourists to pay their way, taxing them could lead to "bad PR".

"There's a lot of debate at the moment about bed taxes, about taxes to cover the environmental cost of tourism," Mr Milne said.

"I think we have to be careful that we don't see tourism as too much of a cash cow in that respect ... to have a tax specifically on the medical dimension would be not the right way to go."

Some have floated the idea of tourists being required to surrender their passport when requiring hospital treatment until they had paid their bill.

Under New Zealand's healthcare scheme, tourists will always receive treatment when needed at a hospital, but will also receive a bill afterwards.

Tourists who injure themselves here are also eligible for ACC cover.

Mr Milne says that reducing our tourist medical costs could involve pro-actively working on our reputation as a country that requires payment, and thus encouraging people to insure themselves.

"I think that awareness is really the critical thing - we don't want to be seen as a soft touch," he told TVNZ's Breakfast programme.

"It is something that could be open to abuse, I don't think it is very often but it is something that we need to think about.