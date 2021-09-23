Expert says wider mask mandates needed in NZ after seeing Covid 'ravage' US

An endocrinologist who spent a year in the US watching Covid-19 "ravage" the population says New Zealand needs winder mask mandates in response to the coronavirus.

Dr Nitasha Rimar told Breakfast on Thursday morning she hopes to use both her knowledge and experience from working in the US recently to help New Zealand's response to Covid-19.

Rimar co-authored the article "making the most of masks" which has since been published on the University of Otago public health expert blog.



"I came to New Zealand six months ago after spending one year in lockdown in the US," Rimar said.

"I watched as Covid ravaged the US to the peak of 4,000 deaths per day and currently Covid has infected one in eight Americans and killed one in 500.

Rimar said her biggest advice would be the widespread use of masks which she says is "pivotal" to combating Covid-19.

"Their effectiveness has been indisputable," she said.

"They've been adopted in the guidelines in nearly every country in the world."

Rimar added without masks, studies suggest people would need to increase their social distancing from two metres to eight metres in enclosed spaces in order to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

"Even just breathing and talking can propel particles quite far from an individual," she said.

"Especially when people are exhaling heavily or singing and shouting."

With that in mind, Rimar is concerned that masks are not currently mandated in churches for choir singers - especially given Auckland's largest cluster in its current Delta outbreak came from a religious gathering.



Auckland returned to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday evening after over a month in a Level 4 lockdown in response to the Delta outbreak, prompting the return of takeaways and approximately 300,000 Kiwis in the workplace.

Rimar said masks should be a bigger part of Level 3.

"It's imperative that we reconsider that," she said.

"Furthermore in areas within Auckland masks are not required in indoor non-public-facing workplaces such as factory floors and in the US, factory floors were the hardest hit when the pandemic started.

"Similarly, restaurants and takeaways back kitchens are not required to mask their workers and that's concerning because we know how crowded those kitchens likely are right now given the high demand for takeaways in Auckland."

Rimar added those who aren't symptomatic are just as important in masking up as those who are.

"With this virus, 59 per cent who transmit it aren't symptomatic and the chance of viral transmission is highest early on in the disease before people illicit any symptoms.