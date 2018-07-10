 

Expert says no such thing as a naughty child - 'He's just changed his mind'

If you’re on school holiday duty, it will only be a matter of time before you deal with a meltdown.
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

Thailand cave rescue: Recap of afternoon's events as final mission officially underway


This photo tweeted by Elon Musk shows efforts underway to rescue trapped members of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

LIVE: Final push to rescue boys and their coach from Thailand cave underway - 'we will celebrate together!'

Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with the latest from Chiang Rai, as four boys and their football coach await rescue.

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs gives latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

Babies Lameko and Lanna died at the same hospital last week, within three minutes of receiving the vaccine.

'When I took my baby, she was strong and healthy' - heartbroken Samoan parents speak after deaths of two one-year-olds following MMR vaccination

Baby Lameko celebrated his first birthday with family around him, but just days later, they'd lost him.

01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.


His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.