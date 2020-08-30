Expert says masks should've been introduced at Level 4, 'sense of complacency' led to Govt 'failings'

A Kiwi epidemiologist says the Ministry of Health has been told by experts for months that mandatory mask use should be introduced to New Zealand - including when the entire country was in a Level 4 lockdown.

Otago University professor Nick Wilson told TVNZ1's Q+A this morning that mask use is one of the proven ways to limit the spread of Covid-19, as witnessed in successful countries like Taiwan.

Instead, Auckland is currently dealing with a second lockdown and mask use is only becoming mandatory on public transport from Level 2 and above tomorrow.

Dr Wilson said the Ministry of Health and the Government should've done more while New Zealand had the virus under control.

"I would've hoped by this time we would have a more focused approach and that's the problem - we're still having a lot of new cases being identified and that's why we need more of these sort of protections like widespread mask use so we can get back to our elimination status," Dr Wilson said.

"We are at least with public transport bringing in masks as a valuable tool so we do have more tools available than we did when moving down levels last time.

"But I would really like us to follow the other countries that have made really good use of things like widespread mask use."

Dr Wilson said introducing masks at Level 4 would've made the needed transition smoother for Kiwis.

"We should've got used to them and built up the supplies and so on [at Level 4]," Dr Wilson said.

"In fact, many of us have been strongly recommending that the Ministry of Health move on masks for about four months now.

"This will be seen as one of the failings of the Government's response not to move on this low cost and highly-effective technology."

Asked why he thinks the Government didn't invest more in masks, Dr Wilson said he believes officials got complacent.

"I think because of the success of the border patrol and the lockdown, there was a sense of complacency that we didn't need these other tools but that was a mistake - we've seen other countries have outbreaks and we should've used these last three months to get things in place.

"There's been some gaps."

Dr Wilson added that making tools such as masks and the tracer app voluntary is a problem.

"You look at other countries where masks are being used, it's nearly all mandated. We've seen very high levels of mask use in Australia so I think there's no problems once there is a clear direction and you see everyone else around you wearing masks.