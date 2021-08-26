TODAY |

Expert lays out locked-down NZ's roadmap back to Level 1

Source:  1 NEWS

We've been here before and we know we can do it again, but this time the journey is looking a little different - so how do we navigate a return to Alert Level 1?

David Welch provides his expertise on what needs to happen for the alert levels to change. Source: Seven Sharp

With case numbers still rising and an announcement on levels due tomorrow - can we expect any more bumps in the road?

Dr David Welch from the University of Auckland joined Seven Sharp to answer these questions and help lay out New Zealand’s roadmap back to Level 1.

Watch the video above for his full interview on the key milestones in Aotearoa’s journey.

