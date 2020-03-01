Expert calls for coronavirus 'safe havens' as global outbreak worsens

As the realities of coronavirus are brought closer to home, one public health expert is calling for action.

Could it be Waiheke Island, or could it be Northland? Dr Michael Baker says it Is time for bolder ideas.

“One of them is the idea of using safe havens, this is the idea of having parts of New Zealand where we try very hard to keep the virus out.”

As global infections grow, he says this could allow the most vulnerable Kiwis to relocate for a period of months until the worst of the pandemic has passed.

However, officials aren’t keen on the idea.

“It was something that was done in 1918. Well it’s now 2020 so I think the world’s a much different place,” says Health Director General Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The prime minister was out on the front line of battle where medical staff are working to keep more coronavirus cases out.

New Zealand’s first case had walked straight through Auckland Airport while officials are still working to contact passengers who sat near them.

“For those where our health officials have not been able to reach the person directly and speak to them. They are going out and physically trying to find them,” says Jacinda Ardern.

Soon, everyone who is flying to New Zealand will receive additional messages both before they land and again when they are on the ground.

Although, all of the efforts aren’t enough for Samoa who has slashed the number of flights going there from New Zealand.

It’s a direct response to our first case of coronavirus and anyone visiting the island nation will require a medical exam before arrival.

“Ultimately our pacific island neighbours, they’re going to make their own decisions around how they wish to manage potential human to human transmission,” says Ms Ardern.