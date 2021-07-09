Experienced balloon pilot was at helm when hot air balloon crashed in Otago

An experienced balloon pilot was at the helm of a hot air balloon which crashed near Queenstown, injuring all 11 onboard this morning.

Hot air balloon before crash near Arrowtown. Source: Supplied

Sunrise Balloons says pilot Carrick McLellan was treated at Lakes District Hospital for moderate injuries after the crash which occurred at 9.55am.

"The approximately one-hour flight had passed uneventfully, operating within its normal wind parameters, as it came in to land at a landing area on a private airstrip in Morven Ferry Road," the company said in a statement this afternoon.

"On approach, the balloon was caught by a sudden wind gust and the basket containing passengers impacted with a low bank.

Firefighters near the house where the hot air balloon came to rest. Source: 1 NEWS

"Two people sustained serious injuries and have been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital. No update on their condition or further information is available."

The remaining eight passengers were treated at Lakes District Hospital for a range of minor injuries before being released.

"The 10 passengers on the flight are a mixture of groups and individuals. All are understood to be residents in New Zealand," Sunrise Balloons said.

"The balloon basket came to rest alongside a fence and trees near a property driveway. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, some balloon fabric became draped over a subsidiary power line to the house."



The company says it has "temporarily suspended its commercial operation and is co-operating fully with police, Civil Aviation and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission".