Experienced Australian hunter dies during expedition with son on Fox Glacier

An experienced hunter has died during a trip to Fox Glacier valley with his son. 

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The Australian tourists, from New South Wales, became separated around midday yesterday when they were nearly 1800 metres up in the Westland Ranges, leaving the son to call out for his 66-year-old dad. 

He later found his hunting partner down a ravine shortly after 1pm with head injuries and set off an emergency beacon.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but was unable to land in the high country and therefore another helicopter from Greymouth had to be called to assist. 

The son was winched to safety by the helicopter after 7pm yesterday, after his father died in the ravine. 

The man's body has been recovered. 

