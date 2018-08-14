Expenses leak not from National – Simon Bridges, Ardern 'categorically' rules out expenses leak came from Labour

Simon Bridges wants an independent inquiry into his expenses leak that has forced him to defend the roughly $114,000 he clocked up travelling around the country between April and June.
Mr Bridges says the expenses aren't the issue as they would have been released on Thursday regardless, but he is more concerned about the fact they were leaked and the ramifications for those in Parliament.
"I have discussed matter with the Speaker and my very clear view is that there needs to be an independent comprehensive investigation away from the Speaker, parliamentary services and Government.
"I think it has to be comprehensive, led by someone such as a High Court judge that I and National agree with," Mr Bridges told media this afternoon.
Although the National Party leader says he is "very confident" it wasn't a National MP that leaked the expenses, he is prepared to go where the evidence takes the inquiry.
"I want to get to the bottom of it," he said.
Earlier Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "categorically" ruled out that Mr Bridges' expenses leak came from Labour.
"We've sought assurances from Ministerial services who manage this information that none of the Opposition's numbers were shared with anyone but them," Ms Ardern said. "They've given us that assurance."
"We've had it confirmed no-one in Labour actually ever had access to that information. The only groups as I understand who will of had access will be the Opposition themselves and the speaker."
She said even if Labour had access to it, it would be "totally inappropriate" to leak it.
A new programme that focuses on mindfulness and Māori mythology through yoga movement in primary schools has been launched.
Creator Jason Te Patu says the M3 programme provides peace and balance with three main components.
“I kind of look at this whole programme as hauora really, Te Whare Tapawhā. Through the mindfulness we tackle hinengaro and wairua, through movement obviously tinana, and then through doing it together in the sense of whakapapa and learning our stories, that sense of whakawhanaungatanga.”
The programme is popular within schools in Wellington, and yesterday it was first trialled in Auckland at Westmere School.
Te Patu says there are a lot of benefits to the programme, including teaching tamariki to be present in the moment.
“That’s what mindfulness means to me, is being present in everything that we do. We’re just distracted with [phones] or [computers], all that stuff, but how can our kids benefit from just having moment to moment, breath to breath.”
Yoga is something you rarely see Māori men practicing and Te Patu has been paving the way for the past 27 years as Māori men.
“If I can help our Māori brothers to be able to give them some tools that can allow them to deal with stuff better, so they’re calmer, more mindful brothers, then koirā te kaupapa.”
Students weren’t the only ones having fun. According to Tui Ross, teachers were all for it too.
The kaupapa will open to schools in central Auckland with the off chance of it becoming a part of all schools across the country.