 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Expedition to gather endangered blue whale data set to sail

share

Source:

NZN

A two-week research expedition to gather data on the elusive, endangered blue whale within New Zealand's waters is due to set sail.

Whale tail

Researchers from the Department of Conservation (DOC), the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) and Blue Planet Marine (BPM) will be on board for the expedition in the Cook Strait and off the coast of south Taranaki, where they'll tag and biopsy blue whales.

The expedition leaves tomorrow.

DOC's deputy director general biodiversity, Martin Kessick, says the more we can find out about this endangered species, the better.

"Blue whales were almost hunted to extinction last century. They're slowly coming back, but will need much more help through local and international efforts."

Mr Kessick says the research will add to the current understanding of the size, health and migration patterns of New Zealand's blue whale population.

NIWA megafauna expert and marine ecologist Dr Kim Goetz, who is leading the expedition, says the team is hoping to tag up to eight whales.

"While the Taranaki region is thought to be an important foraging ground, we currently have little idea about how these whales use the region, including movements in and out of the area which has important management implications."

* Members of the six-person crew will tag and biopsy blue whales in the Cook Strait and Taranaki Bight

* An airgun will be used to shoot a tag on to the whale. The tag will transmit location and water temperature data via satellite for four to six months. The tag will eventually fall off the whale.

* For the biopsy, a dart is fired at the whale to collect a small skin and blubber sample. The sample will provide genetic information about the blue whale population.

Related

Environment

Science

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

2
An elderly man who was charged at by bull in South Head, is in a moderate condition after being airlifted to hospital.

Man charged by bull injured while fleeing after slipping on rusty roofing iron


02:34
3
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

4

New Zealand's highest temperatures reach a scorching 30 degrees today

00:21
5
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 