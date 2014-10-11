Expedition to gather endangered blue whale data set to sail

A two-week research expedition to gather data on the elusive, endangered blue whale within New Zealand's waters is due to set sail.

Whale tail

Researchers from the Department of Conservation (DOC), the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) and Blue Planet Marine (BPM) will be on board for the expedition in the Cook Strait and off the coast of south Taranaki, where they'll tag and biopsy blue whales.

The expedition leaves tomorrow.

DOC's deputy director general biodiversity, Martin Kessick, says the more we can find out about this endangered species, the better.

"Blue whales were almost hunted to extinction last century. They're slowly coming back, but will need much more help through local and international efforts."

Mr Kessick says the research will add to the current understanding of the size, health and migration patterns of New Zealand's blue whale population.

NIWA megafauna expert and marine ecologist Dr Kim Goetz, who is leading the expedition, says the team is hoping to tag up to eight whales.

"While the Taranaki region is thought to be an important foraging ground, we currently have little idea about how these whales use the region, including movements in and out of the area which has important management implications."

* Members of the six-person crew will tag and biopsy blue whales in the Cook Strait and Taranaki Bight

* An airgun will be used to shoot a tag on to the whale. The tag will transmit location and water temperature data via satellite for four to six months. The tag will eventually fall off the whale.