Expectant parents set for an extra delivery - a cash bonus from the Government

Expectant parents will soon be getting an extra delivery - a cash bonus from the Government for any child born from Sunday onwards.

It's one of a number of new policies that will come into force as part of the Government's Families Package.

For the first year of a baby's life all families will get a 'Best Start' payment of $60 a week.

After that it will be means tested, meaning low and middle income families will continue to get the payment until the child turns three.

"I think for a lot of people it's the basics. It's making sure that you've got the nappies, that you've got the formula, that you're able to provide the meals for the rest of the family as well," said Grant Robertson, Finance Minister.

Midwife Claire Shatford says $60 a week is "hopefully going to mean that it allows a bit more flexibility to spend more time with your baby in those precious two to three years".

The Best Start payment will replace the parental tax credit which gave eligible families $220 for the first 10 weeks.

The Government expects 65,000 newborns each year will qualify for the scheme.

Paid parental leave will also be extended from 18 to 22 weeks, from July 1. And in 2020 it rise increase again to 26 weeks.

Winter energy payments to nearly one million pensioners and beneficiaries will also be introduced on Sunday to help heat their homes.