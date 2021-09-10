Expectant families struggle as Level 4 disrupts birth plans

Lockdown can be challenging for many, but spare a thought for those giving birth over the past few weeks.

Whānau Āwhina Plunket says more than 600 Kiwi babies are being born each week in lockdown, and it's posing challenges for parents.

Shannon Caetano gave birth to her baby Kiyaan on the first day of Alert Level 4, disrupting many of the preparations she had in place.

"Our birth plan was supposed to be Parnell Birthing Centre, then the hospital if we needed it, and we ended up having a home birth, so it was very difficult."

That change was made because Caetano wanted to have her mum and husband alongside her, but many birthing centres and hospitals only allow one support person during lockdown.

"There were strict rules around who could stay and how they could stay as well as now visitors," the new mum told 1News.

"I didn't want to feel trapped, so I just wanted the freedom of my health professionals, my support people."

Midwives are still making home visits but with less support in lockdown.

Some check-ins with parents post-birth are virtual, making it harder to gauge their emotional wellbeing, one midwife advisor told 1News.

"It takes a little bit more time to really work through is everything okay, are they doing alright," midwife advisor Jacqui Anderson said.

"With the loss of some of our social supports and social services not classed as essential just makes it that little bit more challenging to make sure that your family have got what they need."

Even Whānau Āwhina Plunket, the organisation that takes over the care of mum and baby from around six weeks, has to work virtually.

Plunket nurse Philippa Cracknell told 1News that the challenges of lockdown on families have made it even more important to connect with families.

"We understand it's a tough time with little kids, even without Covid, so those intensities and pressures, those feelings of isolation and anxiety are only exacerbated."

But there are some silver linings, as lockdowns force families to say home, there are extra hands around to help.