'Expect to be rusty' motorists warned as NZ welcomes Level 2

Police and road safety advocates are urging extra care on the roads, as many New Zealanders prepare to get behind the wheel again at Alert Level 2.

They say that our driving skills may not be as sharp, and are calling for patience and caution as Kiwis return to the road.

Roger Venn, general manager of AA Driving School, urging motorists to get comfortable with driving once again after nearly two months off the road.

"Expect to be rusty and expect it to take you a little bit of time to get back up to speed," he tells 1 NEWS.

"I'd say expect others to make mistakes as well and maybe if you can take yourself somewhere quiet for half an hour and get yourself reacquainted with your vehicle."

Motorcyclists also fall into that category, Wellington's Peter Daly saying he felt rusty after returning to his bike, feeling like his sense of anticipation wasn't where it was at the start of lockdown.

"When I was seeing things play out in front of me I wasn't thinking what's going to happen next," he says.

"Awareness of what's going on around me. I'm looking over my shoulders but I'm just not as aware as I used to be.

"I'd encourage everyone to think about three things. What can I see here?

"More importantly, what can I not see and thirdly what can I expect to happen here."

Mr Venn echoing those calls for caution back behind the wheel.

Despite an 80 per cent drop in traffic at Alert Level 4 of New Zealand's lockdown, 13 people were still killed on our roads.

"Thirteen is still a horrible amount, there were nine in April alone," Mr Venn adds.

"But the reasons were and I think we have seen anecdotally people have tended to drive faster and with less care and attention during the lockdown simply because there has been a low volume of traffic on the roads."