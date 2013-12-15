 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Exotic mosquito found near Kaipara Harbour

share

Source:

NZN

The larvae from an exotic mosquito species has been found near the Kaipara Harbour, north of Auckland.

Kaipara Harbour

Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it was alerted to the suspected detection of the Culex sitiens larvae last Friday.

Further testing for identification was completed this week.

MPI says further samples are being taken in the area near the initial find to establish if there is a breeding population and, if so, how far it has spread.

If there is a breeding population, the ministry will likely undertake a programme to eradicate the mosquito from New Zealand.

It says it has successfully eradicated exotic mosquito populations in the past.

Culex sitiens is widespread in South-east Asia, the South Pacific and Australia.

It is known to transmit diseases such as Ross River virus and Kunjin virus, but this is not currently a risk for New Zealand.

MPI officials are investigating how the mosquito may have entered the country.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:26
1
Also in its sights are Australian bikie gangs with an increasing presence in NZ.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

00:31
2
Robert Crosland teaches at Preston Junior High, Idaho and owns a snake and a snapping turtle.

'It's sick' – US science teacher accused of feeding live puppy to reptile in front of students

3

Police believe Melbourne woman was dead eight months before being found in bathtub

00:59
4
Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in front of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day.

Watch: Maori cultural group perform rousing traditional song before Queen, Meghan and Harry

00:34
5
The Kiwi star injured his Australopithecus afarensis in OKC’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Watch: Steven Adams pulls out Latin language skills to describe latest injury

01:08
The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

New Zealand government condemns nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy in England as an 'affront on global rules and norms'

Winston Peters today said the attack on Sergei Skirpal and his daughter was "repugnant".

Police car generic.

Woman car-jacked at gunpoint by two young males in Waikato

The pair are still on the run in the stolen car after the incident this afternoon.

00:59
The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.

Watch: World's first self-piloted electric air taxi takes off in Christchurch

The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.


00:15
Video captures the sound of the new burnout pad in Kaingaroa.

Video: Would this stress you out? Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.

Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Meth worth $2.4 million hidden in heavy machinery seized at Auckland Airport

Two people have been charged and police are searching for three others over the seizure.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 