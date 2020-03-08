TODAY |

'Existing staff may not be enough' - Recently retired doctors, nurses could return to battle coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand officials are looking at recruiting recently retired doctors and nurses as part of plan to counter a potential widespread coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry Of Health is preparing for the possibility of the situation getting worse, with 200 recently retired doctors or nurses eligible to return to work. Source: 1 NEWS

As the Ministry of Health prepare for the possibility of things getting worse on Kiwi shores, the Royal College of GPs estimate that around 200 former doctors would be eligible for a return.

"People coming out of retirement can be used in a variety of ways such as phone triage or remote triage of patients to help in those situations for practices," Dr Bryan Betty told 1 NEWS.

"There would be a benefit in maybe considering this as an option."

The issue has also been raised with the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, which says it will also offer support.

"What resources DHBs have already in terms of existing staff may not be enough," Hilary Graham-Smith of the Nurses Organisation said.

"That's when we would come into the scenario of perhaps calling on recently retired nurses."

The Organisation is pointing to North Shore Hospital, where 43 staff have been quarantined after contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.

Health Minister David Clarke is staying coy on the prospect.

"It is not inevitable, I'll be really clear on that," he said.

"The challenge we've got of course is that we're seeing more and more countries where the virus is spreading."

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Adesanya retains UFC middleweight title after underwhelming win over Yoel Romero
2
'It got really dangerous really quickly'- Victim recounts homophobic attack after Wellington Pride Parade
3
Women charged after Sydney supermarket toilet paper fight
4
MFAT confirms a fourth New Zealander on board Grand Princess cruise ship
5
Humans Rights Commissioner concerned as Australia looks to expand New Zealand deportation policy even further
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:56

Italy announces quarantine affecting quarter of population

Former Army officer to stand for Labour in Waimakariri
07:56

Quick thinking needed as coronavirus keeps spreading around the world, ANZ chief economist warns
09:32

Māori Party won't endorse Labour or National in potential coalition government, John Tamihere says