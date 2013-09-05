 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Existing fibre partners get slice of Govt's $300m ultrafast broadband expansion

share

Source:

NZN

The four existing companies partnering with the government to build a nationwide ultrafast broadband network have each got a slice of the government's $300 million expansion to the project.

Ultra-fast broadband site

Source: 1 NEWS

Northpower, Ultrafast Fibre, Chorus and Enable have been awarded contracts to extend the network to 151 extra towns, which Communications Minister Simon Bridges says will provide fast internet services to 85 per cent of the population by the end of 2024.

The extension initially sought to cover 80 per cent of New Zealanders by 2022 at an expected cost of between $152m-$210m.

"Phase two of the UFB build will see fibre rolled out across all mainland regions, to 151 more towns plus 43 suburban fringe areas around the larger centres which were covered by the first phase of the programme," Mr Bridges said.

"This will provide around 423,000 additional New Zealanders in both rural and urban areas, from Ruatoria to Reefton, with access to world-class broadband."

The government campaigned on the initial $1.5 billion UFB in 2008, which ultimately saw Telecom, now Spark New Zealand, carve out its network business Chorus as a standalone entity to participate in the project. Chorus won the lion's share of the contract, though Enable, Northpower and Ultrafast Fibre each secured smaller regions.

Separately, Chorus said it will extend UFB to a further 169 regions, adding more than 200,000 households and businesses to its network.

It estimates the second tranche of the build will cost between $370m-$410m at an average cost per household of $1,500-$1,700. The first tranche of the network, which is more than halfway through, is expected to cost between $1.75b-$1.8b.

Chorus said the new deal doesn't change capital expenditure or dividend guidance for the 2017 financial year.

Ultrafast Fibre parent WEL Networks said its extension to 12 new communities will cost an extra $60m, taking its total investment to $450m, while Northpower's new work in 12 towns will cost another $30m.

Mr Bridges said the second phase of UFB work will start this year, with each build area completed within a 12-month period.

Related

01:48
A 25 tonne plough has been brought in to plant the cable into the ocean between Raglan and Narrabeen Beach in Australia.

Fibre optic cable, 2300km long, set to shoot NZ into the future with ultra-fast broadband
00:28
The final stages of the cable laying are taking place. It will run from Raglan to Narrabeen beach in Australia.

The '20c coin' cable that's going to ramp-up NZ's broadband connectivity

00:28
The final stages of the cable laying are taking place. It will run from Raglan to Narrabeen beach in Australia.

Cable no bigger than 20c coin will 'significantly improve' NZ's international broadband connection

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The 'bouncer' parked his Audi on a stranger's drive so she blocked him in with her Skoda for two hours as 'a lesson'.

Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

2
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:36
3
The American actress, who starred as Mary Richards in the 1970s hit sitcom, has died aged 80.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies, aged 80

00:41
4
It's quite incredible how a motorcyclist in the US only suffered minor injuries in this crash.

Raw: Motorcyclist slams into car on highway - and then somehow holds on to it after being tossed into the air


00:51
5

'You could call it the Moody-shuffle' - All Black Joe Moody shows off his unusual dance moves in front of Parris Goebel

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

01:41
Peter Thiel was given citizenship five years ago – now Labour MP Iain Lees-Galloway wants to know why.

Dunne steers clear of questions around American billionaire's NZ citizenship

The Internal Affairs Minister says Peter Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he thinks it was handled with "due process at the time".

04:59
Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

Rebecca Wright: One thing we know about Donald Trump is that he likes to be the biggest and the best

Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

02:30
Red Warrior Entertainment and its American owner announced the Tongan cabinet had given it a gaming license.

Tonga knocks back American Indian's casino plan

But it appears the Government has given Red Warrior Entertainment approval for a development project which includes building hotels.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ