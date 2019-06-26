'Exercise re-ignites the sparkle' - Christchurch mum's online workouts go global

A Christchurch mother's business providing online exercise videos for women has gone global, attracting more than 2,500 members.

Lisa Fong launched Move It Mama just for her mates, offering short, sharp online workouts broadcast through Facebook Live.

Seven Sharp reported that 18 months later, Move It Mama is a global community with more than 2,500 paying members logging on and sweating it out in different time zones.

"We believe that exercise re-ignites the sparkle you sometimes lose along the way," Ms Fong said.

"People put so much pressure on themselves. And I think if they see us being completely real and raw it makes them feel less alone."

Her twin younger sisters Char and Jess are now also on board in the business.