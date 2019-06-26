TODAY |

'Exercise re-ignites the sparkle' - Christchurch mum's online workouts go global

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

A Christchurch mother's business providing online exercise videos for women has gone global, attracting more than 2,500 members.

Lisa Fong launched Move It Mama just for her mates, offering short, sharp online workouts broadcast through Facebook Live. 

Seven Sharp reported that 18 months later, Move It Mama is a global community with more than 2,500 paying members logging on and sweating it out in different time zones.

"We believe that exercise re-ignites the sparkle you sometimes lose along the way," Ms Fong said.

"People put so much pressure on themselves. And I think if they see us being completely real and raw it makes them feel less alone."

Her twin younger sisters Char and Jess are now also on board in the business.

Seven Sharp's Rachel Parkin speaks with Lisa Fong and her sisters in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp’s Rachel Parkin speaks with Lisa Fong and her sisters. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:24
Weighing just under 8kg, this pup is a scientific breakthrough.
Newborn great white shark found on Ninety Mile Beach a rare find for scientists
2
A man spotted standing in Auckland Harbour wearing a t-shirt on a cold winter morning.
Man spotted standing in freezing Auckland Harbour wearing only a t-shirt
3
Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August.
'Nation in mourning' – Presenter Daniel Faitaua pays tribute to himself as he leaves Breakfast
4
Mongrel Mob member feeds needy community with unwanted fishhead freecycle scheme
5
Amna Ali and husband Syed Jahandad Ali
Christchurch mosque shooting widow fears having to leave New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:56
Briar Hales has the talent to be in the first XV, but the powers that be are preventing that happening.

Havelock North Intermediate first XV boys open ranks to let girl play on their team
01:48
In 2011 rescuers left a note on the 170m seal, vowing they’d return to bring the 29 men who died home.

'Bring you home' - missing note to Pike 29 to be replaced in mine
04:04
The National MP has today changed her vote on the End of Life Choice Bill from no to yes.

Teary-eyed Judith Collins recounts father's death, says she'll change vote to 'yes' for End of Life Choice Bill

White Island, New Zealand, Bay of Plenty-21.03.2015: White Island (official New Zealand name: Whakaari / White Island) is New Zealand's only active volcanic island.

Volcanic alert level for Whakaari/White Island raised