Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

1 NEWS has been given permission to screen the redraw of last night's Powerball after a technical mishap saw the initial live draw result annulled.

Lotto NZ is defending its decision to redraw last night's winning Powerball after the number 6 ball fell from its plinth, and says no-one missed out on the lucrative $5 million prize.

The rare glitch saw the Powerball draw abandoned despite a winning number being announced on air.

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball, with teacher Kirsty Trevor saying she would have "won something more than what we have ended up with" had there not been a second draw.

The redraw was done behind closed doors, which Lotto says is standard procedure.

There were independent auditors present and "very strict rules and procedures that must be followed."