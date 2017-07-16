Exclusive video: New Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.
Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.
Lochte was charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ