Exclusive: Mine rescue worker who's been furthest into Pike River Mine since tragedy speaks out backing manned re-entry

The former Mines Rescue worker who has been further into the Pike River mine than anyone else since the fatal explosion is finally speaking out, saying his biggest regret is that he didn't walk even further into the mine.

Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

Leaked photos show men working deep inside the mine after the fatal explosion and Mr Ferguson was a Mines Rescue member who went in 300 metres, further than anyone else.

"You stand there and you look up the drift and you think what's up there, you know. And it's so tempting to go and it's one of my biggest regrets not going," he told 1 NEWS exclusively.

Mr Ferguson had worked at Pike River just 11 weeks before it exploded and after the explosion he would re-enter the mine seven times as the plan to recover bodies finally got underway.

"It's an eerie feeling when you're re-entering a mine that's exploded that's still got 29 of your colleagues at the other end of it," he said.

You can't sit back and tell men that it's dangerous when I've been in there for hours"

Hayden Ferguson, former Mines Rescue worker

Photos show the seal being constructed 170 metres into the two-kilometre mine tunnel in 2011 with all of the men in breathing apparatus.

"You never feel like you're putting your life at risk," Mr Ferguson said.

He says today the mine would be far less volatile.

"You can't sit back and tell men that it's dangerous when I've been in there for hours on end and I've come out and I'm here today to tell you that."

Pike River widow Anna Osbourne is grateful he has finally come forward.

"They want to go in. They know it can be done and it can be done safely and they want to be part of the group that actually bring out our loved ones," she said.

The Pike River families have just been given an update by Solid Energy on the unmanned entry, a plan backed by Prime Minister Bill English early this year, but there's still no start date on that.

But for Mr Ferguson, an unmanned entry is nowhere near enough.

His team left a note in the mine which reads: "We will not rest, we will never give up, we will return."

"It was pretty powerful words and it was what was expected. And when it got taken away you lose all faith," Mr Ferguson said.