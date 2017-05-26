 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Exclusive: Mine rescue worker who's been furthest into Pike River Mine since tragedy speaks out backing manned re-entry

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The former Mines Rescue worker who has been further into the Pike River mine than anyone else since the fatal explosion is finally speaking out, saying his biggest regret is that he didn't walk even further into the mine.

Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

Leaked photos show men working deep inside the mine after the fatal explosion and Mr Ferguson was a Mines Rescue member who went in 300 metres, further than anyone else.

"You stand there and you look up the drift and you think what's up there, you know. And it's so tempting to go and it's one of my biggest regrets not going," he told 1 NEWS exclusively. 

Mr Ferguson had worked at Pike River just 11 weeks before it exploded and after the explosion he would re-enter the mine seven times as the plan to recover bodies finally got underway.

"It's an eerie feeling when you're re-entering a mine that's exploded that's still got 29 of your colleagues at the other end of it," he said.

You can't sit back and tell men that it's dangerous when I've been in there for hours"
Hayden Ferguson, former Mines Rescue worker

Photos show the seal being constructed 170 metres into the two-kilometre mine tunnel in 2011 with all of the men in breathing apparatus.

"You never feel like you're putting your life at risk," Mr Ferguson said. 

He says today the mine would be far less volatile.

"You can't sit back and tell men that it's dangerous when I've been in there for hours on end and I've come out and I'm here today to tell you that."

Pike River widow Anna Osbourne is grateful he has finally come forward.

"They want to go in. They know it can be done and it can be done safely and they want to be part of the group that actually bring out our loved ones," she said. 

The Pike River families have just been given an update by Solid Energy on the unmanned entry, a plan backed by Prime Minister Bill English early this year, but there's still no start date on that.

But for Mr Ferguson, an unmanned entry is nowhere near enough.

His team left a note in the mine which reads: "We will not rest, we will never give up, we will return."

"It was pretty powerful words and it was what was expected. And when it got taken away you lose all faith," Mr Ferguson said. 

He hopes that by breaking his six year silence he can add weight to the families' calls for the manned re-entry that he began so many years ago.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

02:15
2
Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

Exclusive: Mine rescue worker who's been furthest into Pike River Mine since tragedy speaks out backing manned re-entry

00:19
3
Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


4
Distinctive tattoo on woman whose body was found in Ranui, Auckland.

Police identify dead woman found in West Auckland after releasing photo of distinctive tattoo


5
Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie kicks during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 3 March 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Chiefs, Blues trade early penalties as rain threatens to slow tempo of high-stakes Battle of the Bombays

02:15
Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

Exclusive: Mine rescue worker who's been furthest into Pike River Mine since tragedy speaks out backing manned re-entry

Hayden Ferguson says the unmanned entry proposal has made him so angry, he wants to share his story.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:43
The US President is becoming known for his one-of-a-kind dominating handshakes.

Watch: The evolution of Donald Trump's grab-and-yank power grab

The US President met his match in a handshake showdown with new French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels today.


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

They include parents, children, teens, friends, a long serving cop, and a heroic aunty.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ