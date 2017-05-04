 

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

Source:

Seven Sharp

New Zealand's pop superstar Lorde has opened up to Seven Sharp's Toni Street about success, her new house in Auckland, friends and what she does to relax. 

After four months away, two-time Grammy winner Lorde is finally back home and today spoke to Toni.

"I feel like it never gets old," Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor, said.

"This is the only place I want to live. It's my favourite place in the world."

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.
Source: Seven Sharp

Despite being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Lorde remains humble.

"I know who I am, and what I'm good at and definitely not good at," she said.

When asked where her inner confidence came from, Lorde answered, "I was always that kid in the neighbourhood who would wear these crazy outfits".

Lorde is one very down to earth Kiwi, as Seven Sharp's Toni Street found out.
Source: Seven Sharp

She said friends now tell her they knew her as "that girl who was always walking around listening to music and dancing. That really is who I have been since I was a kid".

"I just try to be as true to myself as I can, because I know I am quite strange in a lot of ways," she said. 

She told Toni of the jump from being a regular Kiwi, to an international superstar, and how she struggled with the people around her. 

"I'm such an introvert by nature, I have a few people I'm close to," she said.

"When I did start off, a lot of people that I meet are like 'I met you and you were really shy and you didn't smile and you seemed like you hated being here', I kind of did, it was really scary for me."

She tries to keep people around her who see her for who she is, "and appreciate Ella". 

She told Toni that to get away from it all she likes to hop into bed and watch The Great British Bake-Off.

Lorde's upcoming album, Melodrama, to be released next month, took three years to create because she didn't want to "rest" on the incredible success of the last album, Pure Heroine.

"I'm so proud of it and so excited for people to hear it," she said.

