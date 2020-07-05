Exclusive: Kylee Guy seeks justice for murdered husband Scott Guy

The widow of murdered Feilding farmer Scott Guy has made an emotional plea for the public's help, as she tries to find her husband's killer.

Kylee Guy gave an exclusive interview to TVNZ1's Sunday programme to mark the 10th anniversary of her husband's death.

Speaking publicly for the first time in eight years, she wanted to pay tribute to Mr Guy, and explain why she is determined to get justice for him.

"A young man was taken in a horrible, horrible way," she told Sunday.

"At the end of the day, nothing has been done. The killer is still out there."

The 31-year-old was shot dead in his driveway in Aorangi Road, Feilding on July 8, 2010. Mr Guy had risen early to milk cows on the family farm, but was killed by a mystery assailant at around 4.45am when he was opening the gate of his property.

Mrs Guy described her husband as an "amazing dad" who doted on his infant son, Hunter.

"He just wanted to spend every moment he could with him. He loved him to bits. I've never seen a father so obsessed with a child."

The rural couple, who met at a rodeo, had been building their dream house in Feilding, and were expecting their second child - a boy they had already named Drover.

On the morning of July 8, 2010, Mrs Guy had no idea that her husband had been murdered until she heard the sound of motorbikes and other traffic outside her house. When she opened the front door, a police officer stopped her.

"He had tears in his eyes. He said, 'You gotta get inside'. Obviously, they had just arrived and they didn't know if the [killer] was still around."

The case drew national media interest, and Mrs Guy - who was seven months pregnant - found the attention overwhelming.

"Me and Scott were just a quiet country couple with our family, and then this happened.

"Next thing, you're put into the spotlight. I found it really hard."

Police charged Mr Guy's brother-in-law, Ewan Macdonald, with the murder. Macdonald was found not guilty after a lengthy trial in 2012.

He did plead guilty to other charges, including burning down an old house on the family farm, and vandalising the home that Mr and Mrs Guy were building.

A decade on, however, no one has been held responsible for Mr Guy's murder.

His widow has worked with private investigators, hoping to find fresh lines of inquiry. The investigators reviewed the phone records of potential suspects, and explored whether the killer could have an accomplice.

Mrs Guy's advocate, Ruth Money, said information provided by the private investigators was handed to Police.

"Without a doubt, there is compelling evidence that the Police haven't investigated and should," Mrs Money said.

"It needs to be handed over to a completely new police team, and someone needs to be held accountable."

In a statement, police told Sunday the Guy case remains "unresolved, open and inactive".

The file was not comprehensively reviewed after the Macdonald trial. However, Police said they have assessed all information provided by members of the public and other parties.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the Guy murder to contact them by calling 105.

Mrs Guy echoes this request, and said she wanted "closure" for her young children, who are now approaching their teenage years.

"Do the right thing, please. If I had a million dollars, I'd put that out there as a reward.

"I'd do anything [for the case to be solved], just so it's over."