 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Residents have voiced serious concerns that a large number of high risk child sex offenders are living on a road in the Auckland suburb of Otahuhu.

But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.
Source: 1 NEWS

Schools are among locals worried about as many as 16 sex offenders living on one stretch of road.

"It's very concerning that they would put so many people in one small suburb," Principal of Mt Richmond Special School Kathy Dooley says.

A source has told 1 NEWS that there are ten sex offenders living in one boarding house on the street.

While the Department of Corrections disputes the figures obtained by 1 NEWS, we have been told corrections staff have had an influx of high risk offenders virtually dumped on them in the past week.

Many of these offenders are on extended supervision orders and are GPS monitored, with a combination of mental health, as well as drug and alcohol problems.

"Finding accommodation for our high-risk offenders who are on extended supervision orders is probably one of the toughest things we have to do as Corrections," Corrections Northern Regional Commissioner Jeanette Burns told 1 NEWS.

1 NEWS understands at least two offenders have triggered GPS alerts in the past 24 hours after being too close to local schools, while another is facing allegations of stalking members of the public.

Just two-weeks-ago Corrections officials met with local school principals assuring them greater efforts would be made to notify them when at-risk offenders were moving into the area. As of today the schools say they have heard nothing.

"The notification to the schools depends on the proximity of the properties to the schools," Ms Burns says.

Corrections says it has no plans to move the offenders on.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:20
2
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:29
4
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

00:18
5
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

01:12
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

The cyclone is currently gaining strength near New Caledonia before tracking south.

02:29
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:28
Paula Tesoriero’s submission for the euthanasia policy questioned the broadness between people with a disability and those with a terminal illness.

ACT's David Seymour defends End of Life Choice Bill after Disability Commissioner's criticism

According to Mr Seymour the Commissioner fears "that somebody with a disability might be somehow euthanised." But Mr Seymour says, "that's impossible".

00:46
The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.

'Wall of water coming from above us' – Napier campground owner tells of devastating flood

The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 