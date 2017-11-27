 

Exclusive: Govt bows to National's pressure over simultaneous leave for both parents in Paid Parental Leave Bill

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Government has been pushed by the National Party to allow parents the ability to take paid parental leave at the same time.

1 NEWS can exclusively reveal the U-turn from the government.
1 NEWS' can reveal the latest in New Zealand's paid parental leave debate has seen the Labour-led Government compromise with National over simultaneous paid parental leave, after previously shutting down attempts by the opposition. 

All parties support the recent extension of paid parental leave to 26 weeks, with National earlier this month proposing parents should be allowed to take some of that leave off at the same time. 

As the law stands, both parents can share paid parental leave, but are unable to make use of it together. 

Earlier in the month the Government pledged to block National's attempt to allow same-time leave. 

Parents who spoke to 1 NEWS said the move would benefit the whole family. 

National's Amy Adams intends to introduce a member's bill this week to force the change through Parliament quickly. 

Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says he has asked his officials to look further into the idea. 

Mr Lees-Galloway was keen on the idea of allowing simultaneous leave but said he was advised that Ms Adams' proposal was too complex. 

He has also proposed placing a cap on the amount of leave the secondary parent can take at the same time but said that will be worked through early next year when a new bill comes before the House. 

In the meantime, Parliament will debate the issue later this week. 

