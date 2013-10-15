Exclusive: Fire Service probes allegations of 'impropriety' in fire safety exams

The Fire Service has launched an investigation into senior firefighters who earned a diploma from an Australian polytech.

1 NEWS has learned the service has asked lawyer Richard Fowler to look into allegations of impropriety among those who took part in fire safety courses from the Canberra Institute of Technology.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

A source said the probe "relates to an individual who may have been 'helping' candidates pass their exams".

The Fire Service confirmed the external qualifications investigation but was reluctant to say more until it was concluded.

"The New Zealand Fire Service is looking into allegations of impropriety involving people who have obtained an externally-provided tertiary qualification," said Deputy National Commander Paul McGill.

"We are actively investigating the allegations made and have engaged independent, external assistance to ensure the matter is thoroughly and objectively examined.

"The New Zealand Fire Service takes these allegations very seriously; the integrity of our people and their technical qualifications are paramount."

He stressed there was no impact on public safety or the service's response to emergencies.