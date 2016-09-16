Exclusive: Dettol, Durex manufacturer RB costing New Zealand $15 million through their tax practices, claims Oxfam

RB makes familiar household brands – like Dettol, Airwick, Nurofen Vanish, Finish and Durex – sold in over 200 countries.
But with a major new report Oxfam says the UK-based company is making tax vanish – and must clean up its tax practices.
The charity says it adds up to around $15 million lost to New Zealand, as much as $355 million worldwide and $106 million from developing countries.
"There has been a significant tax loss for New Zealanders", says Oxfam NZ executive director Rachael Le Mesurier.
1 NEWS couldn't reach anyone at RB's New Zealand office in Takapuna, Auckland.
But in an email to Oxfam in June, senior vice president John Dixon said: "RB pays all the taxes required in all markets in which we operate".
"We are committed to ensuring that the Group is compliant with all relevant tax laws and regulations."
