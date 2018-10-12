Exclusive: Concerns over MSD’s oversight after revelation over $200m fraudulently taken

A mobile laundry and shower service for rough sleepers has been launched in Auckland, providing the facilities for free out of a van.
Orange Sky, an Australian charity organisation, made the jump across the ditch and would be partly funded by Ministry of Housing.
Housing Minister Phil Twyford said the mobile services could bring rough sleepers "one of the simple things we take for granted".
"While superficially the service is about clean clothes and showers, the main benefits are the social interactions, the conversations and the opportunity for social services to reach out to rough sleepers.
"It continues to build our picture of homelessness and helps us shape the support systems we need on the ground," he said.
Orange Sky would work with Housing First in Auckland, and would be introducing other services around New Zealand. It currently has 27 van across Australia.
The Kiwis behind an open letter urging Lorde not to perform in Israel are raising money for mental health in Gaza after they were ordered by the Israeli courts to pay a NZ$19,000 fine.
Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab must pay three Israeli teenagers thousands in damages for harming their "artistic welfare" over the cancelled concert, which was to to be performed in Tel Aviv.
The concert, scheduled for June 2018, was cancelled by the Kiwi singer last December, after the women wrote an open letter to the star asking her to reconsider.
"We will not be paying the court ordered amount. Instead, we would like to redirect the support extended to us back to Palestinians in need of mental health support," the pair said on their givealittle page.
Ms Sachs and Ms Abu-Shanab said the crowdfounding campaign was launched in the hopes of raising USD$12,000 for the Gaza Mental Health Foundation, which helps provide financial support for mental health support organisations.
As of 4.44pm, the pair raised $1,651.36 in donations from 40 donors.
Zealandia has caught a weasel after its footprints were found in the Wellington wildlife sanctuary on Monday last week.
The female weasel was found in a Department of Conservation trap today by a Zealandia ranger, at the southern end of the sanctuary where the animal was first detected.
Conservation and Research Manager Dr Danielle Shanahan is delighted with the result, saying the quick detection of the weasel dramatically reduces the risk to the sanctuary's wildlife.
"We'll continue to monitor things closely, keeping traps, camera traps and tracking tunnels out there until we're convinced that it was just the one animal," Dr Shanahan said.
Around 110 DOC200 traps were set in the urban wildlife sanctuary, baited with rabbit meat and eggs.
Camera traps were also set, capturing the weasel on video three times at the same location.