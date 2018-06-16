 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

share

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

In a world first, Christchurch researchers have made a major breakthrough in the prevention of bowel cancer.

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.
Source: 1 NEWS

The disease kills over 1300 people a year - four times the road toll - but the discovery of a toxic bug present in 80 per cent of bowel cancer patients could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

The research, by the University of Otago, started 15 years ago with a group of 150 patients who had undergone a colonoscopy.

The DNA samples from their bowels were analysed to see if Bacteroides fragilis was present.

Between 12 and 15 years later, 80 per cent of those with the toxic bug had developed a pre-cancerous lesion.

Bowel Cancer surgeon Frank Frizelle says: "This is a game-changer. It gives us a clue as to what is actually driving it and, in doing so, it gives us a possible means in being able to manage it."

Mr Frizelle said with further time and money, the discovery could be used to screen for people with the bug present, and it could be used to develop a lifesaving vaccine.

Christchurch mother-of-two and bowel cancer survivor Chelsea Halliwell is excited to hear about the breakthrough, which could have spared her losing 75 per cent of her bowel.

"Gosh, it would have been amazing to find out this was something I might have been susceptible to well before cancer developed," Ms Halliwell said.

"Imagine that, not having to go through the surgery or the chemotherapy."

Bowel Cancer NZ is interested in following the future progress of the research team.

Professor Sarah Derrett says: "It would be fantastic - anything to stop 1200 New Zealanders dying each and every year would just be wonderful."

"I really look forward to this research progressing and preventing this national calamity."

June is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Science

Health

Lisa Davies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

00:26
2
Peter Gerald Scully is facing up to 60 more charges, including child murder, torture and abuse against children

Australian man sentenced to life imprisonment in notorious child sex abuse case


01:59
3
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

4

Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

5
All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock says the first 40 minutes has been a key area of focus at training this week.

LIVE: RED CARD! French down to 14 men early after ugly aerial collision forces Beauden Barrett off for head check

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 