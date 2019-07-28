Exclusive: Behind the scenes with the NZ Defence Force bomb disposal unit

A little-known team tasked with ridding the country of dangerous material has been busier than usual since the tragic events of March 15th.

The Defence Force bomb disposal unit has seen a rise in call-outs and for the first time ever, they gave 1 NEWS exclusive access to see what it is they do.

The team are called when emergency services are faced with a potentially dangerous explosive or harmful chemical.

They have had 28 of these callouts in the three weeks following the Christchurch shootings - compared to 120 in the whole of 2018.