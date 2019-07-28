TODAY |

Exclusive: Behind the scenes with the NZ Defence Force bomb disposal unit

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

A little-known team tasked with ridding the country of dangerous material has been busier than usual since the tragic events of March 15th.

The Defence Force bomb disposal unit has seen a rise in call-outs and for the first time ever, they gave 1 NEWS exclusive access to see what it is they do.

The team are called when emergency services are faced with a potentially dangerous explosive or harmful chemical.

They have had 28 of these callouts in the three weeks following the Christchurch shootings - compared to 120 in the whole of 2018.

Watch 1 NEWS reporter Gia Garrick's exclusive report on the team in the video above. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The team has been busy in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
2
The incident took place in Lower Hutt last night.
Wellington car enthusiasts' turnout dwindles after road roller incident
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
4
US Police Generic
US father whose twins died in hot car while he worked eight hour shift says he 'blanked out'
5
A file image of two police officers.
Man shot in the arm by police after allegedly brandishing knife during chase in Marlborough
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:19
The incident took place in Lower Hutt last night.

Wellington car enthusiasts' turnout dwindles after road roller incident

'Reasonably high speed' involved in crash that hospitalised four Nelson cyclists
Auckland Council to crack down on illegal rubbish dumping

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says 'lazy' rubbish dumpers need more than fines
01:33
Fish and Game New Zealand blames intensive dairy farming.

Health expert renews call for study on nitrates in drinking water