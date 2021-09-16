Excluding non-Māori from te reo will kill it, ex-reo commissioner says in support of Lorde

The result of excluding non-Māori from speaking Te Reo Māori is its death, a former Māori Language Commissioner says.

By Bronson Eruera Perich

Former Māori Language Commissioner Haami Piripi also called Lorde’s Te Reo Māori EP a sign that NZ is progressing as a nation.

Last Thursday, the Kiwi pop star released a surprise EP, sung entirely in Te Reo Māori ahead of Te Wiki o Te Reo (Māori Language Week).

Te Ao Mārama, which dropped on Thursday, is a re-recording of five songs from her recently released album, Solar Power.

Piripi has also challenged Te Iwi Māori to support tauiwi as they embrace language and to use it more themselves.

"The end result of excluding non-Māori from speaking our language is its death," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Piripi says he has worked hard over the years to revitalise Te Reo Māori.

"From Māori Language Commissioner to Rūnanga Chair, he’s seen te reo grow and flourish," the statement said.

Haami Piriri. Source: Te Karere

But in 2021, he’s encouraging Māori to do two things.

"One, stop gatekeeping the reo, and support learners of other ethnicities.

“If we were to be exclusive of our language, in that it's only for us (Māori) what's the end result?”

“Mehemea ka matapiko tātou ki tō tātou reo hei reo anake mā tātou he aha te mutunga o tēnā?

“Our language will die,” he answered his rhetorical question simply.

“Ko te matenga o te reo.”

Lorde attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition. Source: Associated Press

That extends to Lorde as well. Piripi advised Te Karere that he sees her new EP Te Ao Mārama as a sign that Aotearoa is progressing as a nation.

“Like Lorde, she released a CD in Te Reo Māori. Some Māori say that’s not a good thing.

“Whereas I say it’s good - it’s a way of connecting with us to move forward to the one objective.”

“Pēnei i a Lorde nei, nāna anō i whakaputa i tētahi CD i te reo Māori. Ētahi o ngā Māori kahore i te pai.

“Engari ki au nei, he pai tera he piringa tahi tena kia tatou kia anga whakamua ai tatou i runga i te whakaaro Kotahi.”