Exciting new app unites 21 iwi radio stations on one platform

Whare Kōrero is a new app on the scene that's bringing together 21 of New Zealand’s indigenous Māori broadcast networks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It houses 21 of Aotearoa's iwi-owned radio platforms together on one app.

A bastion of great characters, from drama to news, the radio stations serve a wide audience.

“There are some colourful characters in iwi radio and now they can be part of your morning. they can be part of your afternoon. they can be part of your night time,” says Peter-Lucas Jones of Iwi Radio.

Former Māori broadcaster and Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson agrees.

“I think it’s fantastic, very proud of them,” he says.

Iwi radio stations get about $500,000 a year each but say that's not enough. About $10 million extra a year is tagged in the budget for Māori broadcasting.

“We want to better understand what that means for iwi radio bottom lines,” Jones says.

Jackson, a former iwi radio host himself is undertaking a review of the Māori media sector.

Options have included iwi radio working more closely with Māori Television.

“We don't need to come under anybody to express our mana motuhake. what we're doing is showing people that we know our job and we know it well,” says Lucas who is also deputy chair of Māori Television.