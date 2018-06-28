 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Excise tax on petrol going up 3.5 cents a litre from October

share

Source:

Breakfast

For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Six people died in yesterday's south Taranaki smash, while an eight-year-old girl and woman remain critically ill.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

2

Live stream: Breakfast

02:27
3
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

4

Police investigate reports of suspicious approaches to young girls in Christchurch by man in rusty black sedan

5
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Zara and Mike Tindall name baby daughter, honour the Queen with middle name

00:14
The World Champions were eliminated with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.

Watch: Auf Wiedersehen! Players, fans left in tears as 2014 champions Germany crash and burn out of Russia World Cup

The defending champions weren't just eliminated, but finished bottom of the World Cup's Group F with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.

00:29
For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

02:46
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

A local couple say there was no screech of brakes before the crash near Waverley that killed six people.

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 