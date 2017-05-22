'Exceptionally cold' temperatures bring coldest morning of the year around the country

If you're feeling cold this morning, you're not alone, with temperatures plummeting across the country overnight.

According to MetService it was the coldest morning of the year around the country.

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer described this morning's temperatures as "exceptionally cold".

He told 1 NEWS that South Island locations recorded temperatures below freezing, including Ranfurly with a frigid -5.3C. Alexandra was not far behind with temperatures dropping to -4.6C

Christchurch got down to a chilly -2C overnight while in Dunedin the mercury dipped to -0.3C.

Meanwhile, in the North Island a cold was 0.4C recorded in Whenuapai, Auckland and in Trentham in Wellington temperatures dropped to -2C.

It's going to be a settled and sunny day across most of New Zealand today.

But a cold front over the Tasman Sea is approaching which is set to bring a bit of rain over the next few days.