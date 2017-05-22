 

'Exceptionally cold' temperatures bring coldest morning of the year around the country

If you're feeling cold this morning, you're not alone, with temperatures plummeting across the country overnight.

A cold snap has hit the country - but what is the weather to come? Breakfast's Matty McLean has the details.
Source: Breakfast

According to MetService it was the coldest morning of the year around the country.

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer described this morning's temperatures as "exceptionally cold".

He told 1 NEWS that South Island locations recorded temperatures below freezing, including Ranfurly with a frigid -5.3C. Alexandra was not far behind with temperatures dropping to -4.6C

Christchurch got down to a chilly -2C overnight while in Dunedin the mercury dipped to -0.3C.

Meanwhile, in the North Island a cold was 0.4C recorded in Whenuapai, Auckland and in Trentham in Wellington temperatures dropped to -2C.

It's going to be a settled and sunny day across most of New Zealand today.

But a cold front over the Tasman Sea is approaching which is set to bring a bit of rain over the next few days.

For the latest weather for your region click here

