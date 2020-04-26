'Exceptional event' - woman gives birth on ferry sailing from Waiheke Island to Auckland

A woman gave birth on a Fuller ferry from Waiheke Island to Auckland on Friday evening, wth the helping hand of crew onboard.

Waiheke Island (file picture). Source: istock.com

Fullers360 had been operating free services between Auckland and the island for essential services staff throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a statement today, Fleet Operations Officer Megan Watson said crew assisted a new mother with the birth of her baby girl about 8pm on Friday.

"I'm so proud of our crew who have shown commitment to keeping services to Waiheke going throughout level four and this exceptional event in challenging times will be another sailing to remember," she said.

"We would like to congratulate the mother on her new arrival and extend our congratulations to her family."

The birth is the second baby born onboard a sailing from Waiheke in the past six months.

"Our people are trained to provide assistance and support in situations like this, and we are proud of how they responded and supported our passenger, and her midwife, during this time," Ms Watson said.

The essential service between Waiheke and Auckland has been running hourly with a passenger register in place to assist with contact tracing, and to monitor essential travel.