Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she was sexually harassed and raped while serving in the Navy and is taking the New Zealand and UK Governments to court for failing to provide her with a safe workplace.

The Hawke’s Bay woman doesn’t want pity, but says the Navy "should be a great place for women".

She and lawyer Jol Bates are also complaining to the United Nations.

They believe conventions that New Zealand has signed up to - to protect human rights and discrimination against women - have been ignored.