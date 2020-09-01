Ex-logger who lost 35kg in eight months now aims to make industry safer - through exercise

Even after a tough day on the tools you’ll find forestry workers are still slogging it out at a boot camp on the East Coast.

The workouts are run by Gisborne resident Wade Brunt, a former logger who was once obese.

“I felt like crap...felt unhealthy...low on energy,” he said.

But through diet and training he dropped 35 kilograms in eight months.

“I felt great, felt the best I’ve ever felt in my life physically with so much energy and a lot of confidence.”

Now he runs free fitness sessions, wanting to give others that same push.

“If you feel good, you feel great and you pass that on within your crew then you are going to make better safety decisions.”

In his day job, he advocates for forestry workers' health and safety as a “toroawhi” for the Forestry Safety Council.

“My role is around supporting and mentoring the guys on the frontline….. to get more involved in health and safety.”

But believes it's about more than just regulation.

“You know most health and safety is focused around safety policies and compliance and stuff, and by looking after your physical and mental wellbeing. I believe a healthy worker is a safer worker.”

In the last decade there's been 49 deaths on forestry sites but 21 of those have occurred in the last three years.

Worksafe says those numbers highlight forestry is a real danger.

Kevin Lampen-Smith from Worksafe wants to see more industry-led initiatives.

“I think when we have healthy workers then we have much improved safety, less harm, so putting emphasis on fit and healthy workers is a really important focus.”

Mr Brunt's workout's are tough, but the results are easy to see, with many attending the camps finding they have more energy when they wake up in the morning and their mind is more focused on the job.