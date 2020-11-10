Ex-husband guilty of stabbing librarian to death with hunting knife at Auckland bus stop

A man who stabbed his ex-wife to death in West Auckland has been found guilty of murder.

Li Manchao in the High Court at Auckland during the trial. Source: rnz.co.nz

By Anneke Smith of rnz.co.nz

Li Manchao attacked Yang Zhimin with a hunting knife on Westgate Drive in Massey on the morning of 29 July 2019.

The 65-year-old has been on trial in the High Court at Auckland for the past two weeks after pleading not guilty to murder and breaching a protection order.

It was the Crown's case he murdered Yang, while his defence argued his fragile mental health meant he was guilty of manslaughter.

This morning, after six hours of deliberations, the jury returned its unanimous verdict; finding Li guilty of murdering Yang.

It also found Li guilty of breaching a protection order in place to protect her after he subjected her to years of stalking and harassment.

Li had breached earlier orders over the years and it was Yang's belief her ex-husband was also behind property damage, menacing letters and dead animals left in the letterbox of her son's rental property.

In a statement she made when applying for her final protection order, read aloud in court during the trial, Yang told police she was scared.

"I don't know how crazy Manchao Li could go. I'm scared of going grocery shopping, scared of answering phone calls when I don't know the caller number, scared of anyone knocking on my door.

"I live on my own. I can only rely on the court and police for protection."

During the trial, the jury heard he told his flatmate he wanted to get rid of his ex-wife, even showing him weapons, because he believed she had wronged him.

The court heard the couple had separated after moving to New Zealand before the High Court ruled in Yang's favour in a marital property dispute.

Yang was attacked in broad daylight around 8.30am the day she died while she was waiting to catch a bus to the local library where she worked.

Her son, who gave evidence at the start of the trial, was in the public gallery with a support person to hear today's verdict.