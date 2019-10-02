Ex-High Court judge to lead investigation into death of Canterbury University student

A former High Court judge has been appointed by the chancellor of the University of Canterbury to investigate the delay in discovering the death of a student at Sonoda Village residential hall, where he lived.

The student - who at his family's request has been identified by the university only by his first name, Mason - was found on September 23 but had been undiscovered in his hostel room for weeks.

On September 25, Canterbury University announced an independent investigation into the death would be undertaken.

In a statement today, the university announced Hon Kit Toogood QC will lead the investigation, which will begin immediately.

It said Mr Toogood has been granted full independence to conduct the inquiry and has today met with the family to discuss the process he will follow.

The independent investigation is expected to take about six weeks and the findings and any recommendations will be made public.

"Mr Toogood’s finding will be made public as soon as possible after an exhaustive and thorough investigation. Confidentiality and sensitivity in the process is paramount. Full support will be offered to those impacted. A confidential email account will be set up so that anyone with concerns or information can contact him personally," said chancellor Sue McCormack.

Professor Cheryl de la Rey, a vice-chancellor, said the university will assist fully with the investigation and is doing everything it can to support the police and coroner’s work into the death of Mason.